Kwadwo Opoku announces arrival in Greece with debut brace

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku Mahala enjoyed a dream debut in the Greek Super League, scoring twice to inspire Panetolikos to victory over Levadiakos.
The former Ghana U-17 star came off the bench in the second half and made an immediate impact, helping Panetolikos secure all three points on matchday three.
Opoku, who joined the Greek side during the summer transfer window from MLS club CF Montréal, had to wait until the third game of the season to make his debut.
With the game goalless after an hour, manager Giannis Anastasiou introduced the 22-year-old for Malian veteran Moussa Djenepo.
Opoku nearly made an instant impact before breaking the deadlock with 13 minutes remaining.
The former LAFC forward picked up the ball on the edge of the box before curling a superb effort into the net to give Panetolikos the lead.
He was not finished.
Opoku completed his brace in injury time to seal a memorable debut and cap an impressive cameo for his new club.
The performance marked his first appearance in European football after spending the majority of his career in the United States and Canada.
Opoku enjoyed a successful spell in Major League Soccer, winning the MLS Cup with LAFC in 2022.
His impressive start in Greece will raise hopes of a productive European chapter for the Ghanaian forward.
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