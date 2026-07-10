Family mourn British teenager who died in Greece

The family of a British teenager who died in Greece has mourned a "deeply loved son".

The 17-year-old was reportedly involved in a fall from a hotel balcony in the Athens suburb of Chalandri at 05:00 local time (03:00 BST) on 3 July, according to Greek media.

He was then taken to Red Cross Hospital in Athens in a critical condition, reports say.

In a statement on Friday issued through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the boy's parents said it was "not possible to put into words the shock and heartbreak we feel from the sudden loss of our beloved child".

"He was a deeply loved son, an exceptional guitarist and a friend to so many. Full of laughter, he was someone who brought joy wherever he went. He will be missed beyond words," his parents said in the statement.

"There is a space in this world that was uniquely his, one that can never be filled by anyone else. His warmth, his spirit, and the happiness he brought to others will never be forgotten."

They added their thanks for everyone who had offered support during what they said had been an "incredibly difficult time".

They also urged other travellers to obtain a Global Health Insurance Card, which can make it easier for UK citizens to access state health care when visiting certain other countries involved in the scheme.

The boy has not been named. It is understood the police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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