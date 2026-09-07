Germany’s far-right AfD wins historic victory, but falls short of majority in Saxony-Anhalt 

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party secured a commanding victory in the eastern region of Saxony-Anhalt, marking the closest a far-right movement has come to holding state-level power since the Second World War. The party captured forty-four per cent of the vote according to preliminary projections. This outcome translates to thirty-nine seats in the eighty-three-seat state parliament. An absolute majority requires forty-two seats, leaving the party just short of ruling alone.

Political Reactions and International Fallout

Party leaders celebrated the outcome as a watershed moment for the region. Lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund noted. "This is a historic moment for our beautiful region. The people have shown very clearly that they finally want political change. And above all, they've shown that they want it with us." Co-leader Alice Weidel added that Germans are exhausted by policies running counter to national interests. International figures weighed in swiftly. United States President Donald Trump shared the exit polls on social media, while Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev praised the outcome as a humiliation for the discredited German ruling coalition. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk voiced sharp opposition, declaring that only idiots and traitors rejoice at the triumph.

Coalition Hurdles and the Firewall

Governing presents a steep mathematical and political challenge. Mainstream parties maintain a strict firewall, refusing any cooperation with the AfD, which domestic intelligence classifies as a right-wing extremist organisation. Weidel condemned this blockade as deeply undemocratic. While national co-chair Tino Chrupalla suggested extending a hand to all parties, Siegmund ruled out a partnership with the far-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, calling them part of the problem. Analysts note that minority rule or repeated elections remain distinct possibilities if coalition talks collapse.

Pressure on the Federal Government

The electoral defeat reverberates heavily in Berlin, creating intense pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the governing coalition. The conservative Christian Democratic Union saw its regional vote share cut in half. Weidel publicly demanded the removal of the chancellor and predicted federal elections before Christmas. Social Democratic leaders acknowledged the vote as a dramatic warning signal to the capital. Meanwhile, opponents and civil society groups expressed deep alarm. Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and head of the Jewish community in Munich, admitted the results frightened her and urged mainstream politicians to halt the democratic decline.

The Broader Democratic Crossroads

As regional leaders navigate an unprecedented parliamentary arithmetic without clear precedents, the structural stability of Germany's established political consensus faces a defining test. Observers across Europe continue to monitor whether this eastern breakthrough will permanently reshape federal alliances or prompt a profound reassessment of domestic governance.

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