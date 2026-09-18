King Charles III issues fiery response to Princess Diana’s brother over claims in new book

Buckingham Palace has issued a sharp and direct rebuke on behalf of King Charles III following the publication of advance excerpts from a forthcoming memoir by Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana. The book, titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is scheduled for release next Tuesday. It details turbulent moments from Diana's marriage and the emotional aftermath of her tragic 1997 death in a Paris car crash.

Disputed Phone Calls and Funeral Tensions

The memoir recalls a heated telephone exchange between Charles Spencer and the then-Prince of Wales regarding whether Princes William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, should walk behind their mother's coffin. Spencer writes that he argued against the public ordeal, which allegedly triggered a severe backlash.

Spencer writes that Charles "unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death."

Spencer claims the King hissed, "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough."

Further excerpts allege that Charles sounded "giddily elated — like a lottery winner" during a separate conversation on the night of Diana's passing. Spencer suggests this reaction stemmed from a sense of personal freedom rather than grief over a strained marital relationship.

Palace Response and Assessment of Grief

Buckingham Palace responded with a rare and forceful statement addressing the allegations. The palace suggested that lingering grief may have altered the author's recollection of events over the past three decades.

"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss," the palace statement read.

Royal commentators note that the palace opted for an immediate pushback to get ahead of damaging headlines. This strategy mirrors past responses to high-profile royal controversies, though direct rebuttals remain uncommon for the institution.

Marital Strain and Personal Struggles

The upcoming publication also revisits long-standing tensions surrounding the royal marriage, which officially ended in a 1996 divorce. Spencer recounts Diana's early struggles, her battles with an eating disorder, and her complex relationship with royal medical staff.

"It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all. Her love for her sons stopped her from going further," Spencer writes.

Reflecting on the marital breakdown, Spencer maintains neutrality regarding the blame while documenting his sister's perspective.

"I am not hypocritical enough to judge or criticise anyone else's marital record. I am merely recording how my sister felt and am not assessing whether she was right or not," Spencer adds.

As publication day approaches, observers note that the enduring public fascination with Diana's legacy continues to shape the modern monarchy's relationship with the media, leaving both institution and family to navigate the delicate balance between private remembrance and public scrutiny.

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