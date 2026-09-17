Sudan gold mine collapse kills at least 82 people, with many more missing

At least 82 people have died, and dozens more remain missing following a catastrophic gold mine collapse in a remote corner of Sudan. Rescue operations face immense challenges in this latest tragedy that unfolds against the backdrop of a prolonged national conflict which has crippled infrastructure and pushed vulnerable populations to the brink.

Anatomy Of The Disaster At Al-Zara Mine

The disaster struck the Al-Zara gold mine located in Nuhud, a town within the West Kordofan province. This region currently remains under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Fighting between the RSF and the Sudanese military has persisted for over three years, severely straining local resources and emergency response capabilities.

The structural failure began on Sunday within a single mine shaft before rapidly spreading to interconnected shafts across the site. The Kordofan Observatory notes that the site stretches over one kilometre across a wide swath of fragile, sandy soil. This terrain made the underground network exceptionally unstable for the unregulated workforce operating there.

Desperate Search Efforts Hampered By Lack Of Equipment

Rescue teams on the ground face agonisingly slow progress due to a severe lack of heavy machinery and specialised tools. Local officials and grassroots monitors report that only a single privately owned forklift is available to assist with the arduous excavation work.

Suleiman Abu Hmeida, a member of the Emergency Response Rooms, confirmed the rising casualties. He stated that rescuers pulled out eighty-two bodies by Wednesday afternoon, adding that a dozen remain unaccounted for.

Survivors painted a grim picture of the conditions at the site. Khairal-Sayed Gabara described the situation in stark terms during a phone interview. He noted that the collapse is massive and the situation is very dire, explaining that machinery needed to remove the collapsed soil and rubble was not available. Gabara emphasised the extreme depth of the shafts, stating that workers do not have the machinery to lift dirt and stones and search for survivors at depths of more than thirty meters, or ninety-eight feet, where dozens of people were working.

Another survivor, Al-Amin Suliman, reported that sixty bodies had been recovered as of Wednesday morning while warning that people remain stuck inside. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network highlighted the total absence of basic safety and protective measures at the informal site, predicting that the death toll will likely climb further.

Broader Context Of Conflict And Gold Production

This fatal accident underscores the perilous state of the mining industry in Sudan, where safety regulations are rarely enforced. Past incidents include a collapse in 2023 that killed fourteen miners and a 2021 disaster that claimed thirty-eight lives. Despite these recurring hazards, thousands of small-scale and informal mines operate across the nation.

Gold serves as a vital economic lifeline and a point of contention in the ongoing civil war. United Nations experts report that large quantities of the precious metal have been smuggled out of the country to finance the paramilitary RSF, which maintains control over key gold-producing territories in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

The broader conflict began in April 2023 when open warfare erupted between the RSF and the Sudanese military. Monitoring groups such as the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project estimate that the war has killed at least fifty-nine thousand people. Aid organisations caution that this figure represents a significant undercount, with the true toll likely much higher in a nation that has periodically faced conditions of famine.

As international monitors and humanitarian groups continue to assess the catastrophe, the disaster remains a stark reminder of how systemic instability and unregulated extraction compound the daily dangers faced by civilian populations caught in protracted zones of conflict.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.