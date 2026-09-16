South African president vows justice as multiple women’s bodies found near Johannesburg 

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that no stone will be left unturned in finding those behind the killings of several women in and around the town of Kempton Park, located northeast of Johannesburg.

The grim discoveries over the past two months have triggered widespread fear and renewed scrutiny over the safety of women in the country. Another body was discovered on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of investigated deaths to at least seven or eight victims, most of whom were found partially or fully naked.

Investigation and Law Enforcement Response

Law enforcement agencies are facing mounting pressure as communities demand answers. Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe stated that authorities are not linking the deaths to a serial killer at this stage, but are actively investigating the possibility that a group of people is behind the killings. Mathe noted that it could be that it is a copycat crime happening right here, though so far there are no definitive linkages. One arrest has been connected to the first body found in mid-July, and that suspect remains in police custody. Only two of the victims have been publicly identified so far.

Human Impact and Community Mobilisation

The crisis gained intense public momentum after the disappearance of 38-year-old Elizabeth Moselakgomo, an avid runner whose failure to return from her daily run sparked a frantic search. Her young daughter raised the alarm, and relatives identified her body on Saturday. Fellow runners launched a social media campaign that thrust the broader pattern of violence into the national spotlight. Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, acting police chief for Gauteng province, explained that after noticing bodies being picked up, officers reviewed local station records and discovered previous cases, including a woman in her late twenties found in a river next to a mall.

Ministerial and Presidential Directives

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia addressed reporters after an emergency security meeting, emphasising the gravity of the situation. He stated that the challenge is ahead and that the deaths of these young women must not be in vain. Cachalia added that they live in a society that is violent, noting there is a lot of aggression and expressing hope that they will come to a day when the women of the society are safe, while describing the crisis as a terrible scourge.

President Ramaphosa confirmed that he has directed law enforcement to prioritise the cases. He stated that these incidents are causing fear and uncertainty in our communities, and especially among women. Ramaphosa added that he has directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice, noting that law enforcement agencies are undertaking this work in partnership with citizens, on whom they depend for any information that may help end these attacks on women.

Systemic Vulnerabilities and Statistical Context

The discoveries have exposed deep-seated vulnerabilities regarding gender-based violence in South Africa. United Nations data indicates that the country experiences some of the highest levels of gender violence globally, with the rate of women being killed sitting five times higher than the world average. Official statistics show thousands of murders recorded over a brief three-month window, highlighting an ongoing national emergency.

Civil Society Demands and Safety Audits

Civil society organisations and watchdog groups are demanding structural safety overhauls. The Commission for Gender Equality urged residents to cooperate with police while issuing a stark warning about daily hazards. The commission noted that these deaths are indicative that women in South Africa continue to face environments in which their ordinary freedom of movement can become a matter of life and death. They stressed that women should be able to run, walk to work, use public transport, return home, visit friends, and participate in community life without having to calculate whether an ordinary activity could place their lives at risk. Also, the commission called for comprehensive safety audits involving municipal officials and transport authorities to assess lighting, surveillance, and neglected public spaces.

Public Warnings

Police continue to urge women in the Kempton Park area near South Africa's primary international airport to avoid walking or running alone in isolated zones. Amnesty International South Africa echoed public outrage, declaring the string of murders just another horrific reminder that women in South Africa are not safe. As investigators race to identify the remaining victims and apprehend the culprits, the nation confronts an urgent reckoning over systemic violence and the protection of its most vulnerable citizens.

Navigating this profound humanitarian crisis requires a sustained synchronisation between state security apparatuses and grassroots civic vigilance, ensuring that structural reforms outlast the immediate public outcry.

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