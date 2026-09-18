Future of revenue mobilisation is digital – Commissioner General to West Africa tax administrators

Anthony Sarpong

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has urged fellow tax administrators in the West African sub region to prioritise modernisation as part of its tax reforms.

He argued that the inclusion of modern technology in Ghana’s tax reforms has transformed collection and hence makes it a perfect choice.

Speaking at the three-day West African Tax Administrators Forum in Accra, Anthony Sarpong said technological innovation is a must in tax mobilization.

“The future of revenue mobilisation is digital, and we must meet it on the front foot. We must harness e-filing, e-payment and digital invoicing to make compliance easier and evasion harder; deploy data analytics and artificial intelligence to understand our taxpayers, segment risk and target our audits where they matter most; integrate our systems with those of banks, registrars and customs so that all aspect of the economy becomes visible and the tax base broadens; and above all, use technology to serve — because every queue we shorten, every form we simplify, every cedi a taxpayer can pay from a mobile phone is an investment in voluntary compliance”.

“Technology must not merely modernize our offices; it must humanize our service”, he added.

The 8th West African Tax Administrators Forum coincided with the 15th years’ anniversary of the association since its establishment.

The Executive Secretary of the Forum, Jules Tapsoba, believes that the platform provided by this forum has supported many countries in enhancing their revenue mobilization since its inception.

The theme for this year’s forum is “Building Stronger Tax Administrations for Revenue Mobilisation and Sustainable Development”.

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