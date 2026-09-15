Economy

GRA to roll out Fiscal and Accounting devices in Q4 to improve VAT compliance

Source: James Eshun   
  15 September 2026 6:50pm
Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong
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The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is set to implement the Fiscal and Accounting Devices Act in the last quarter of 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen tax compliance and improve monitoring of business transactions.

Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, said the implementation will introduce government-approved devices for businesses to use in their transactions.

He said the move is intended to improve the Authority’s ability to track transactions and ensure businesses properly account for their Value Added Tax (VAT) obligations.

Speaking at the AGI 2026 Industrial and Exhibition Summit, Mr Sarpong said the implementation is part of broader reforms being undertaken by the GRA to create a fairer and more predictable tax environment.

“Therefore, from GRA's point of view, in the last quarter of this year, we are going to implement what we call the Fiscal and Accounting Devices Act, which in July, Parliament gave us an approval,” he said.

According to him, the devices will be government-approved and will be used by businesses when conducting transactions.

“That way, we will ensure that we are complying with the VAT and create a level playing field for us all,” Mr Sarpong added.

The implementation comes as the GRA intensifies efforts to tackle tax non-compliance and broaden the country’s tax base.

Mr Sarpong has previously raised concerns about the level of compliance among businesses, saying that about six out of every ten businesses are not complying with their tax obligations.

The GRA says the new system will form part of its wider digitisation agenda, aimed at reducing human intervention, improving efficiency and making it easier for taxpayers to comply with their obligations.

The Authority is also implementing the Integrated Tax Administration System, which Mr Sarpong described as a “game-changer” that will provide a more efficient and seamless interface between the GRA and taxpayers.

The GRA says the reforms are ultimately aimed at improving compliance while ensuring that businesses that meet their tax obligations are able to compete fairly.

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