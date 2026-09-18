Investor confidence back – President Mahama tells IFC delegation

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has declared that investor confidence in the economy is back after years of decline.
He cited prudent management and strict fiscal discipline, which produced a sharp drop in inflation and reduced national indebtedness, as part of measures that had led to the rebound of confidence in the economy.
President Mahama said this last Wednesday when the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop, called on him at the Jubilee House to discuss ways of strengthening Ghana’s economy through strategic partnerships.
Commercial agriculture
The discussions focused on scaling up commercial agriculture in key sub-sectors such as cocoa, oil palm and poultry.
They also covered the government’s policy to process at least 50 percent of Ghana’s cocoa beans, other farm produce, and minerals locally.
The two further addressed the expansion of the transport network, including railways, aviation, and roads, and advancing digital connectivity through the Big Push Infrastructure Development agenda.
Critical challenges in the energy and education sectors were also discussed.
President Mahama was joined by the Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah; the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Minister of Energy and Green Transitions, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor; and the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare.
Transformative initiatives
As part of transformative initiatives, the president announced that Ghana had secured a $300 million World Bank financing package dedicated to permanently phasing out the double-track system in senior high schools by the end of 2027.
The IFC Managing Director commended President Mahama for his commitment to decisive economic reforms that are reshaping Ghana’s financial outlook.
Mr Diop pledged the IFC’s full readiness to support Ghana’s commercial agriculture sector and broader efforts towards building a resilient, sustainable economy.
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