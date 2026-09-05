President Mahama is a professional comedian – DKB 

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Ghanaian comedian DKB has recounted a hilarious encounter with former President John Dramani Mahama despite previously demonstrating against his government.

Speaking during the September edition of his monthly SoHo Comedy Night, which also doubled as a birthday celebration in his honour, DKB said he had championed a demonstration against Mahama in May 2015 but later found himself performing for the president and the Ethiopian Prime Minister in October that same year.

According to the comedian, he was initially nervous when he went to take a photograph with Mahama because of his role in the earlier demonstration.

“I was a bit scared because I was a ringleader in the demonstration. But JM didn’t care,” DKB recalled.

He said Mahama recognised him and immediately made a joke about his name.

“Once I got to him, he turned and looked at me and said, ‘Ei DKB, you know your name erh, when you remove the B and make it M, it becomes DKM and they will chase you for their money,’” he recounted.

DKB said the comment left him impressed by Mahama’s sense of humour.

“We both laughed. That’s how I knew he was a professional comedian. John Mahama is a standup comedian. Don’t play,” he said.

He added that the encounter deeply moved him and gave him a different impression of the former president.

“I got goosebumps on my body because the president just told me a joke,” DKB stated.

However, DKB said Mahama’s ability to joke with him despite his political opposition was what made the encounter particularly memorable.

“What kind of human being is this?” he asked, before praising Mahama’s personality.

The comedian has previously spoken positively about Mahama and his ability to appreciate comedy.

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