Mahama to headline 7th Africa Sustainability Report Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama is expected to headline the 7th Africa Sustainability Report Summit, Exhibition and Awards (AASuP), scheduled to take place in Accra from September 24 to 26, 2026.
The three-day event, to be held at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel, is being organised by Think Energy Media in collaboration with the Association of African Sustainability Practitioners (AASuP) under the theme, “A Green Economy Transition in Africa: Building Capacity, Unlocking Potential.”
President Mahama will be the Special Guest of Honour, while the Chairman of the National Democratic party NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketia is among the distinguished speakers expected to address participants at the summit.
The summit is expected to bring together policymakers, businesses, sustainability professionals, academics and other stakeholders to explore practical approaches to accelerating Africa’s transition to a green economy and addressing challenges hindering progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Other speakers expected at the event include the Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, Professor Amevi Akpovi; GoldBod Director for Responsible Mining and Sustainability, Professor Ishmael Quaicoe; Finance, Management and Sustainability Professional, Dr Thelma Frimpong Mensah; and Head of Shared Services at CalBank PLC, Dr Abraham Aguriba.
The summit will also feature an exhibition and awards ceremony to recognise individuals, organisations and initiatives contributing to sustainability and environmental development across Africa.
Sustainability Skills Gap
Ahead of the summit, AASuP has raised concerns about a significant skills and capacity gap it says is undermining Ghana and Africa’s ability to effectively implement the SDGs.
President of AASuP, Humphrey Tetteh, said Ghana had made progress on only a few of the 17 SDGs since their adoption by the United Nations in 2015.
He said the challenge was not limited to funding but also involved a shortage of professionals with the technical expertise required to develop, manage and implement projects capable of meeting the requirements of international financiers.
According to Mr Tetteh, Africa has access to substantial pools of relatively affordable financing for sustainable development, but countries often struggle to satisfy the technical and institutional conditions attached to such funding.
He therefore stressed the need to build local expertise to enable Ghana and other African countries to attract, access and effectively utilise available sustainable development financing.
He said the upcoming summit would provide a platform to bring the capacity challenge to the forefront and promote stronger action on sustainability and SDG implementation.
ESG Masterclass
As part of the broader capacity-building initiative, AASuP will also organise an Executive Masterclass on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) from November 9 to 14, 2026, at the Adomi Bridge View Hotel in Akosombo.
The five-day programme, themed “Lead. Design. Measure. Assure. Transform,” is targeted at executives, sustainability professionals and organisations seeking to strengthen their ESG practices and translate sustainability commitments into measurable outcomes.
Participants will receive practical training in ESG strategy, performance measurement, governance, assurance and sustainable transformation, supported by workshops and real-life case studies.
The programme will be aligned with international standards, including ISO 14001, ISO 26000, ISO 14064, ISO 37001, ISO 50001 and ISO 45001.
The masterclass will be facilitated by sustainability professionals, including Dr Lucinda Kuys and DQS Africa Chief Executive Officer, Francois Labuschagne.
The programme will also include networking opportunities, a heritage experience and a farewell dinner.
The AASuP member fee is GH¢12,500 per participant, excluding applicable taxes and accommodation, with registration expected to close on October 15, 2026.
The two initiatives are being positioned as part of efforts to close Africa’s sustainability skills gap and strengthen the capacity of institutions and professionals to translate sustainability commitments into practical and bankable projects.
The organisers say the objective is to move beyond discussions on climate change and the SDGs to building the skills, institutions and leadership required to unlock the economic opportunities associated with Africa’s transition to a greener economy.
The September 2026 summit is being held with support from the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana and the Office of the Minister of State responsible for Climate Change and Sustainability.
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