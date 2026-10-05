2026 U-17 WWC: Black Maidens arrive in Morocco for tournament

Ghana's U-17 Women's National Team have arrived in Morocco ahead of their return to the global stage after securing qualification.

The Black Maidens touched down in Casablanca in the early hours of Monday, October 5, ahead of their participation in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Nana Joe Adarkwa's side take to the competition for the first time after suffering a two-edition ban from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The team consists mainly of players who competed at the just-ended WAFU B Girls Cup in Cote d'Ivoire, as well as some of the players who played at the recent U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland.

Some notable players include Jessica Appiah Asamoah, who missed the U-20 World Cup due to an injury. Juliana Gyekyewaa, Priscilla Mensah and Latifa Musah all make the squad.

Some of the players who also competed in the 2025 African School Championship with the Black Damsels have also been called up, including Christiana Ashiaku, Mavis Koah, Belinda Kpentey and Hajara Adams.

Ghana is drawn in Group C, where they will face Norway, Brazil and Canada.

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