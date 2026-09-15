Audio By Carbonatix
Black Maidens head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has set his sights on winning the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup once again.
Ghana are in Côte d'Ivoire for the tournament, which also serves as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
As the Black Maidens prepare to face Burkina Faso in the tournament opener, Adarkwa has emphasised that the primary goal of their participation is to build a formidable team for the World Cup.
"We are here to compete for the World Cup… we are going to use this tournament to assess our players, to prepare them and go into the World Cup that will give us a good result," he said at the presser on Monday.
While the focus is on development, the coach was clear that the team is not in Yamoussoukro just to make up the numbers. "We are here for business," he affirmed.
"We are here to compete and compete with the best teams like Nigeria and all other groups here." He stressed the importance of a balanced squad, noting that every department, from attack to defence, has been strengthened.
"If you want to compete with the best, you have to strengthen your team," he explained.
He also highlighted the importance of his side to try and hold on to the title.
"Everything is high because we are defending champions. The last one that we played in Ghana, we won it right, so the spirit is already high, so we are here to defend it."
Latest Stories
-
Ghana launches initiative to cut maternal deaths by 20% annually
1 minute
-
Examination malpractice is rising, not declining – EduWatch
25 minutes
-
Credit Unions encouraged to use technology to improve service
26 minutes
-
GBA President calls for reasonable, proportionate bail conditions
31 minutes
-
NAGRAT calls for end to political influence on WAEC results
34 minutes
-
GBA to announce position on Tribunals Law soon – GBA President
34 minutes
-
WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Joe Nana Adarkwa eyes title defence with Black Maidens
36 minutes
-
GFA opens disciplinary case against GoldStars CEO Kwasi Adu
36 minutes
-
Education Ministry welcomes Catholic Bishops’ call for CSSPS review
39 minutes
-
2026 Women’s Super Cup set for September 23 to September 29 in Prampram
48 minutes
-
Rennes register Ghana defender Alidu Seidu for Europa League amid Nice interest
53 minutes
-
Deliberate VAT evasion will attract penalties — GRA
55 minutes
-
If the Ghana Premier League is financially weak and structurally fragile, Africa will expose its weaknesses
1 hour
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway: 48 Engineer Regiment can deliver if well resourced – Political Lecturer
1 hour
-
Businesses above GH¢750,000 turnover must register for VAT – GRA
1 hour