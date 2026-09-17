Black Maidens are not owed any per diems or bonuses – Sports Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has revealed that the Ghana women's U-17 national team is not owed any outstanding per diems and bonuses ahead of their upcoming assignments.
According to him, the ministry is not responsible for sorting out the per diems of the players of the Black Maidens when they participate in qualifiers for major competitions.
Nana Joe Adarkwa's side sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be staged in Morocco next month after recovering from a CAF ban from 2022.
The team are currently continuing their preparations for the tournament by competing in the WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup, which also serves as a qualifier for the maiden U-17 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
"For the U-17, I am not aware of any bonus that is due to them. We don't owe them any per diem. At a certain stage, the Ghana Football Association is responsible for those activities," Adams told Asempa FM.
"Once they go into a tournament that is approved, like a world-level tournament, then the ministry comes in. They haven't reached there yet; they are in WAFU Zone B now, playing in some qualifiers."
Ghana defeated Burkina Faso in their first game of the competition, claiming a 4-0 win, and will face Nigeria in their next fixture on Saturday.
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