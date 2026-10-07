Mohammed Polo vouches for Karim Zito to lead Black Stars

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has backed Karim Zito to take charge of the Black Stars following the departure of Carlos Queiroz.
The coaching job became vacant after the Ghana Football Association and Queiroz mutually parted ways on October 1, 2026, following a difficult start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
The GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have since formed a five-member search committee, chaired by former GFA Vice-President Fred Pappoe, to identify a new head coach.
Polo, who is a member of Ghana's 1978 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, believes Zito should be considered for the vacant position.
“At our background, back yard there. That was Zito,” he told Citi Sports.
“Unfortunately, it’s not in the scene. I don’t know whether he’s relaxed or whatever. Otherwise, I would have [said he’s] somebody who can be given the chance to do something."
Zito, who currently serves as technical director of Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold, has previously managed clubs including Asante Kotoko, Medeama and Dreams FC.
He has also coached Ghana's national Under-20 team and won the AFCON in March 2021.
The new Black Stars coach is expected to be appointed before Ghana's next AFCON qualifying assignment against Somalia on November 11 and 15.
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