‘Standing with teachers means supporting them in classrooms’ – NTC Registrar

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The Registrar of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr Christian Addai-Poku, has called for greater recognition and sustained support for teachers, stressing their critical role in shaping Ghana’s future.
He made the call at the Ghana Teacher Prize 2026 Grand Durbar, held to celebrate teachers for their contribution to education and national development.
Dr Addai-Poku said teachers’ responsibilities extend beyond classroom instruction, as they help learners develop the knowledge, values and confidence needed to navigate life.
“The future of our nation takes shape in our classrooms,” he said.
He said that through subjects including language, mathematics, science, technology, the arts and practical skills, teachers help shape the abilities and outlook of the next generation.
Dr Addai-Poku also acknowledged the dedication and sacrifices that often go unnoticed in the teaching profession.
“We recognize the careful preparation behind every lesson, the patience behind every explanation, and the personal sacrifices that often go unseen,” he said.
He highlighted the role teachers play in supporting struggling learners and helping them recognise their potential.
“We recognize, too, the encouragement you offer to the struggling learner and the confidence you inspire in a child who has yet to discover his or her potential,” he added.
According to the NTC Registrar, the annual Ghana Teacher Prize provides an opportunity for the country to acknowledge teachers’ contribution and celebrate excellence in the profession.
“Today, Ghana calls us to acknowledge your services and to celebrate your excellence,” he said.
Dr Addai-Poku noted that this year’s celebration coincides with the 60th anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 UNESCO-ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.
He said the global theme, “Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing its Status, and Shaping our Future,” carries an important message for Ghana.
“It calls us to turn our appreciation into sustained support for the teaching profession,” he said.
He added that standing with teachers must include improving their working environment and protecting their professional dignity.
“Standing with teachers means supporting them in their classrooms, protecting their dignity, and creating the conditions in which they can do their best,” Dr Addai-Poku said.
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