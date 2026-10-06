Teachers must not be blamed for maintaining strike; the gov’t failed to act earlier – IFEST

Audio By Carbonatix
Education policy analyst and Executive Director of the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST), Dr Peter Anti, has defended the decision by pre-tertiary teacher unions to maintain their nationwide strike, arguing that government failed to act with urgency to address their concerns.
Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, October 6, Dr Anti said the teachers had given government sufficient notice about their concerns, including the need to renegotiate their collective agreement, but meaningful action only intensified after the unions embarked on the industrial action.
“Nobody should blame the teachers for the position that they are taking," he said.
According to him, the collective agreement expired in June 2026, but the teacher unions had approached the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) as far back as late 2025 to begin discussions on its renegotiation.
He said the delay in addressing the issues contributed to the current impasse.
Dr Anti also argued that the processing of outstanding promotion claims demonstrates the effectiveness of the strike in compelling government to act with urgency.
He said although more than 51,000 promotion claims have reportedly been validated from a backlog of over 80,000, validation does not amount to payment.
He warned that calling off the strike before the outstanding issues are resolved could result in further delays in payments and negotiations.
According to him, previous experiences show that when teachers have suspended industrial action based on government assurances, some of the issues have remained unresolved.
“If they call off the strike now, then for the next two, three, four, five months, these same meetings that are being held, payments will now drag and they will not get the expected response that they need.”
Dr Anti therefore urged government to use the current negotiations to settle the outstanding issues and provide concrete responses to the unions.
He said if government wants teachers to return to the classroom, it must demonstrate sufficient progress on the concerns that triggered the strike.
“If they want the teachers to go back to the classroom badly as we all want them to do, I think that they can use this week to settle all their outstanding issues.”
He added that the teachers would return to the classroom once they are satisfied with government’s response to their demands.
His comments follow renewed negotiations between the teacher unions, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) aimed at resolving the concerns that triggered the nationwide strike by pre-tertiary teachers.
The talks ended on Tuesday, October 6, without an agreement, with the parties expected to reconvene on Wednesday, October 7.
Latest Stories
-
Don’t deal with unlicensed loan firms – BoG cautions public against 20 loan apps
3 minutes
-
Photos: IGP Yohuno decorates 22 newly promoted DCOPs
5 minutes
-
We didn’t deliberately delay negotiations with teacher unions – FWSC
6 minutes
-
‘Go back to the drawing board’ – Polo urges Black Stars to find solutions
7 minutes
-
Kaerbo For Africa hands over three-classroom block to Gomoa Nyanyano SHS
9 minutes
-
KNUST students win Pan African AI Summit Hack-AI-Thon with cocoa waste solution
9 minutes
-
Cocoa prices risen by 95% since March 2026, to average US$5,670 in 2026
20 minutes
-
British national arrested in connection with RAF Fairford incident
27 minutes
-
‘Strike is the only language government understands’ –IFEST backs teachers
28 minutes
-
Teachers must not be blamed for maintaining strike; the gov’t failed to act earlier – IFEST
37 minutes
-
Attijariwafa’s acquisition of Societe Generale likely to be ratings neutral; Ghana’s banking environment healthy – Fitch
46 minutes
-
Mahama’s Reset Agenda will make resource wealth benefit citizens – Dr Djokoto
50 minutes
-
La Pleasure Beach to reopen after demolition exercise
55 minutes
-
La Pleasure Beach demolition victims to receive compensation
1 hour
-
NPP Germany congratulates new national executives, calls for unity ahead of 2028 elections
1 hour