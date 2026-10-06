La Pleasure Beach to reopen after demolition exercise

La Pleasure Beach is expected to reopen within the next three weeks, according to management, following the demolition of structures at the facility.

The announcement comes after a demolition exercise carried out by the National Security on Friday, 2 October, following a request from the Labadi Beach Hotel for structures it described as encroachments to be cleared from its beachfront.

Communications Director of La Pleasure Beach, Abdul Rahman Ashittey, said the facility’s reopening would largely depend on the speed at which the debris is cleared and the necessary facilities are restored.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, October 6, Mr Ashittey said the debris is expected to be cleared this week, allowing management to proceed with the installation of booths and toilet facilities ahead of the facility’s reopening. He explained that the restoration process could be completed within three weeks, provided the debris is cleared as scheduled.

“They have promised this week they will come and clean up the entire beach so that the beach will continue from there. They will just mount our toll booths and then the toilet facility over here. In less than three weeks,” he said.

He further said management had engaged vendors and advised them against erecting permanent structures on the beach once operations resume.

Mr Ashittey also emphasised the financial contribution of the beach to the La community, noting that proceeds from its activities had helped to establish a development fund. He questioned how the community would continue to generate funds for development projects if activities at the beach were to remain suspended permanently.

He added that management had engaged the National Security Coordinator, the Regional Minister, the Local Government Minister, the Chief of La and the management of the Labadi Beach Hotel as part of discussions to determine the way forward.

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