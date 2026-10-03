La Dadekotopon NDC, MP demand answers over demolition of La Pleasure Beach

Audio By Carbonatix
Some members of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) in La Dadekotopon, in the Greater Accra Region, have distanced themselves from the demolition of structures at the La Pleasure Beach in Accra, saying neither the party nor local government authorities received advance notice.
At a press conference, the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, said the exercise had destroyed businesses and personal properties.
She attributed the demolition to the Labadi Beach Hotel and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), working with National Security.
“I want to say on authority that the party NDC is not aware of this and is not part of this. The Labadi Beach Hotel and SSNIT, working with the National Security, carried out this exercise,” she said.
Ms Sowah argued that those operating at the beach should have been notified so they could remove their belongings.
The constituency leadership said the demolition came as a surprise because its initial consultations had suggested that the area was outside the scope of any planned demolition by the hotel.
The MP also rejected suggestions that the exercise formed part of the government’s anti-flooding programme. She said engagements with the team responsible for that programme indicated that Pleasure Beach had not been listed as a flood-prone site earmarked for intervention.
Ms Sowah urged affected business owners and residents to engage with the constituency leadership while it sought clarification on the circumstances surrounding the demolition.
She announced plans for a stakeholder meeting the following week, bringing together traditional authorities, the Municipal Chief Executive, constituency representatives and other relevant parties to discuss the way forward.
The MP assured those affected that engagements with the authorities would continue, with further information to be provided after the meeting.
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