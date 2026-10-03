Blue Medics champions healthy ageing at Akuapem North older persons commemoration

Health and policy advocacy group Blue Medics has highlighted the need for greater attention to healthy ageing as part of efforts to ensure that older persons live longer, healthier and more dignified lives.

The organisation was the official health service provider for the 2026 United Nations International Day of Older Persons commemoration held in Akuapem North on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The event, organised by the University of Ghana’s Centre for Ageing Studies (CFAS) in collaboration with the Office of the Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Samuel Awuku, was held at the Grace Presbyterian Church Auditorium in Akropong Akuapem.

It was sponsored by the MP’s office under the theme, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives,” with the slogan, “Growing Old! Growing Bold!”

As part of the programme, Blue Medics provided health services to participating older persons, complementing other activities organised to support their wellbeing.

The event included medical care and health-related education, while some older persons also received wheelchairs and other forms of assistance.

Speaking on the theme, Convener of Blue Medics, Daniel Appiah, said the focus on longevity should go beyond simply helping people live longer to ensuring that they are able to enjoy their later years in good health and with dignity.

He said the theme was particularly relevant as societies experience increasing numbers of older persons and face the need to adapt healthcare and support systems to their changing needs.

Mr Appiah stressed the importance of preventive healthcare and support for older persons, noting that healthy ageing requires attention to people’s wellbeing throughout the different stages of life.

His comments were in line with the focus of the 2026 United Nations observance, which calls on governments, civil society, the private sector and other stakeholders to consider how additional years of life can translate into healthy, productive, dignified and equitable lives.

Members of Health and Policy Advocacy Group, Blue Medics in a pose with Akuapem North MP, Samuel Awuku

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said Ghana’s population aged 60 years and above increased substantially between 1960 and 2021 and is projected to reach 5.7 million by 2050, highlighting the need for stronger healthcare, social protection and care systems.

The Blue Medics Convener said the organisation’s participation in the Akuapem North programme formed part of its commitment to health advocacy and ensuring that health considerations remain central to discussions about ageing.

The event also featured an interaction between the Akuapem North MP and older constituents, including a 101-year-old constituent who received a wheelchair donated by Mr Awuku to support his mobility.

Mr Awuku, in an interview after the programme, said the initiative was aimed at showing appreciation to older persons and providing them with practical support.

“Our older generation were once like us,” he said. He also emphasised the need for the younger generation to respect and care for older persons.

“How we want to be honoured in our later stages in life, we need to honour this same older generation,” he added.

Members of Health and Policy Advocacy Group, Blue Medics in a pose with Akuapem North MP, Samuel Awuku

The MP said the programme provided an opportunity for his office to support older persons with medical care, talks, wheelchairs and other basic needs while encouraging society to give them the respect, courtesy, love and affection they deserve.

The collaboration between the MP’s office, the Centre for Ageing Studies and Blue Medics brought together social support, ageing research and healthcare as part of the local observance of the International Day of Older Persons.

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