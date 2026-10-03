Godfred Dame accuses EOCO, CID, AG of using state power to punish political opponents

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Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and his successor of exploiting state power to punish political opponents.
According to him, the use of arrests, investigations and prosecutorial discretion for political purposes represents a serious low point for law enforcement.
“The deployment of state power to settle scores and punish political opponents is the lowest point of law enforcement,” Mr Dame said in a statement on Saturday.
He described the alleged conduct of the institutions over the past two years as “gross and awkward exploitation” of their powers.
“The gross and awkward exploitation of the power of arrests, investigations and prosecutorial discretion by the EOCO, CID and the Attorney-General over the past two years is certainly unprecedented,” he stated.
His comments come amid the detention of Manhyia South MP and lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by EOCO.
Baffour Awuah turned himself in to EOCO on Thursday, October 1, after the High Court issued a warrant for his arrest and authorised searches in connection with an ongoing investigation.
EOCO said the MP was arrested after voluntarily surrendering and was cooperating with investigators. The investigation involves allegations including criminal conspiracy, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering and tax-related offences.
Mr Dame questioned why the Manhyia South MP had spent two nights in EOCO custody without bail.
“On what account does Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah (MP) spend two nights in EOCO custody without bail when being investigated for a “transaction” from which he earned legal fees of GH¢2.2M?” he asked.
“In any event, are the issues raised from his conduct in the matter criminal?” he added.
Mr Dame contrasted the development with cases involving former ministers and an MP under previous administrations.
He cited Alhaji Collins Dauda, Cassiel Ato Forson and Dr Dominic Ayine as examples of individuals who, according to him, were granted bail without spending time in custody while facing investigations or trials.
“Thus, Alhaji Collins Dauda was granted self-recognisance bail. He never spent a single day in custody even though he stood trial for causing financial loss in the sum of about US$198 million,” he said.
He also pointed to Cassiel Ato Forson, saying he “was granted self-recognisance bail without spending a single day in custody even though he stood trial for offences with a value of US€2.3million.”
Mr Dame said Dr Dominic Ayine was similarly granted bail in 2017 while under investigation for his role in the Ameri deal.
“Dr Dominic Ayine (MP), in 2017, was granted bail and never spent a single day in custody when he was investigated for his role in the Ameri deal,” he stated.
“It is correct to say that the investigative and prosecutorial authority of certain state institutions is being utilised to punish political opponents and settle parochial scores,” he added.
He further accused law-enforcement agencies of neglecting organised crime while focusing on political opponents.
“Meanwhile, real organised and economic crime like the narcotic trade reigns supreme in Ghana. The investigative bodies are busily chasing political opponents and suppressing free speech,” Mr Dame stated.
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