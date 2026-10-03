NPP elects national executives today in Kumasi ahead of election 2028

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, Saturday, October 3, elect its national executives at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, as the party completes its internal reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

About 7,100 delegates from across the country are expected to participate in the elections, which will produce the party’s national leadership for the next phase of its political organisation.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will supervise the elections, with the NPP’s National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) overseeing the party’s internal electoral arrangements.

The EC says all preparations have been completed, with ballot papers ready and electoral materials deployed to the Ashanti Region.

The election follows the completion of polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional-level elections as part of the NPP’s nationwide reorganisation.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election after winning the party’s presidential primary in January 2026. The new national executives will therefore be expected to work with the party’s structures as it prepares for the next general election.

46 candidates on final ballot

The NPP initially had 47 aspirants who successfully filed nominations and proceeded to vetting.

However, National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha later withdrew from the National Organiser contest, reducing the number of candidates remaining on the ballot to 46.

The National Communications Director position is uncontested, with Dennis Miracles Aboagye as the sole candidate. Evans Kodom withdrew during the filing process, while Perpetual Ekua Lomokie Akwada did not complete her nomination for National Women’s Organiser.

The candidates and their ballot positions are as follows:

National Chairperson

Four candidates are contesting the National Chairperson position:

John Boadu

Sammy Crabbe

Paul Afoko

Boakye Agyarko

Mr Boadu, a former General Secretary, is first on the ballot, followed by Mr Crabbe, former National Chairman Paul Afoko and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Vice-Chairpersons

Thirteen candidates are contesting the Vice-Chairperson positions. The first three successful candidates will be designated First, Second and Third Vice-Chairpersons under the existing arrangement.

They are:

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Kojo Fosu Boadu

George Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah

Richard Ahiagbah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

Richard Oti Aboagye

Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah

Yaa Amponsah Frimpong

Henry Nana Boakye

Horma Akesie Miezah

Samuel Pyne

Nana Akomea

Bright Esselfie Kumi

The Vice-Chairperson race is the largest contest on the ballot.

General Secretary

Four candidates are contesting the General Secretary position:

Sylvester Tetteh

Eugene Boakye Antwi

Justin Frimpong Kodua

Dr Charles Dwamena

Mr Kodua is the incumbent General Secretary seeking another term.

National Treasurer

The four candidates are:

Hajia Ruka Ahmed

Alfred Kojo Thompson

Tahiru Issahaku Moomin

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah

National Organiser

Following Salam Mustapha’s withdrawal, seven candidates remain in the National Organiser race:

Kwame Prempeh

Daniel Agyenim Boateng

Archibald Gamor Korletey

Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah

Ali Maiga Halidu

Emmanuel Korsi Bodja

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Mr Glover is contesting from the seventh position on the ballot.

National Youth Organiser

Six candidates are contesting the position:

Alfred Kumi Ababio

Vera Oye Bram-Larbi

Michael Osei Boateng

Abanga Fuseini Yakubu

Clement Opoku Gyamfi

Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah



National Women’s Organiser

The race is a two-way contest between:

Hajia Safia Mohammed

Mavis Hawa Koomson

Ms Akwada, who had initially purchased nomination forms, did not complete the filing process.

National Nasara Organiser

Five candidates are contesting the position:

Mohammed Ali Suraj

Issaka Muazo Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Alhaji Salim Bamba

Razak Tahiru Maiga

National Communications Director

Dennis Miracles Aboagye is the sole candidate for National Communications Director following the withdrawal of Evans Kodom before the close of nominations.

31 voting centres established

The NPP has established 31 voting centres within the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to speed up the voting process and reduce the possibility of voting continuing into the night. NPP Director of Elections Evans Nimako said 21 centres would handle the elections for National Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons, General Secretary, National Organiser and National Treasurer.

The remaining 10 centres will handle the party’s wing elections — five for the Youth Organiser election, three for the Women’s Organiser election and two for the Nasara Organiser election.

No more than 400 delegates will be assigned to each voting centre.

All 31 centres will be located within the stadium and will be manned by EC officials. Accredited agents of the various candidates will also be stationed at the centres to observe the process.

Mr Nimako said the party had already conducted a simulation exercise at the stadium involving the conference committee, the Police Service, the EC and other stakeholders to test the arrangements and identify potential challenges.

Voting follows constitutional business

The conference will begin with party business before the electoral process. Delegates are expected to consider proposed amendments to portions of the NPP’s constitution before voting begins.

Among the proposed amendments is a review of the provision concerning who should be regarded as the leader of the party. Another proposal concerns the election of Vice-Chairpersons, while the party is also considering the appointment of additional Vice-Chairpersons who would not be elected.

Other proposed changes include the appointment of Deputy Communications Officers and making the IT Officer an executive position.

The National Officers Elections Committee has said voting is expected to begin around midday, although the EC has indicated that voting could continue beyond that time if necessary.

The EC has also cautioned delegates against taking photographs of their marked ballot papers or directing others on how to vote, describing such conduct as an electoral offence. Delegates will be identified using a party membership card, voter identification card or Ghana Card before being allowed to vote.

Security arrangements

The NPP says extensive security arrangements have been made for the conference. Organisation Committee Chairperson Anthony Abayifaa Karbo said between 3,000 and 4,000 police personnel had been deployed to Kumasi for the event.

He said the officers would handle traffic management, secure hostels where delegates and guests are staying, and provide security around and inside the stadium.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has also announced temporary road closures and traffic diversions around the stadium to facilitate the event.

The affected roads include the routes from Bridginia Traffic Lights to Carvery Methodist Church, Unity Oil Fuel Station to T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, and Is My Kitchen Restaurant to Bridginia Traffic Lights.

The Police have also announced designated parking arrangements for delegates, party executives, MPs, former MPs, MMDCEs and other accredited participants.

The Command has warned motorists against unauthorised parking and said towing trucks will be deployed to remove wrongly parked or abandoned vehicles.

Electoral Commission ready

The EC, which will supervise the elections, says it is ready for the exercise. EC Director of Electoral Services Samuel Kwaah said all preparations had been completed and that ballot papers and other electoral materials were ready.

The ballot papers were reportedly deposited with the Police for safekeeping after being received by the EC.

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