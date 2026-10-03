Chief of Staff urges effective implementation of laws to strengthen public confidence

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has called for Ghana to move beyond passing good laws and ensure their effective implementation, stressing that public confidence in the justice system depends on tangible results.

In a social media post following the maiden Annual Conference of the Ghana Law Society in Accra, the Chief of Staff said legal reforms must improve people’s everyday lives while supporting national development.

The conference was held under the theme, “Legal Reforms for National Renewal: Law as a Catalyst for Equity, Efficiency and Economic Transformation”, with the Chief of Staff serving as the special guest of honour.

“I believe the true measure of our legal system is how well it serves people in their everyday lives,” the Chief of Staff stated.

“Justice must be accessible, timely and fair, especially for the vulnerable, while also providing the certainty and confidence that citizens, businesses and institutions need to thrive.”

The Chief of Staff described the conference as an important platform for examining how the law and legal institutions can advance national development and strengthen trust in the justice system.

However, the post emphasised that legislation alone would not deliver the desired changes without effective implementation.

“As a country, we must move beyond passing good laws to ensuring their effective implementation,” the Chief of Staff said.

Legal institutions and professional associations were also urged to help build public confidence and support Ghana’s broader national renewal agenda.

The Chief of Staff encouraged the Ghana Law Society to turn the conference’s discussions and recommendations into practical proposals capable of delivering measurable results.

“The law earns public confidence when people can see it work. That must remain our shared commitment as we work towards a fairer, more efficient and prosperous Ghana.”

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