Chief of Staff urges stronger collaboration to curb motorcycle-related road deaths

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, has called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, road safety stakeholders and other partners to promote responsible motorcycle use and reduce road fatalities in Ghana.

His call follows data from the National Road Safety Authority showing that 1,345 people lost their lives in road crashes in Ghana in 2025. Across Africa, motorcycles are estimated to account for about 35 per cent of road deaths.

Speaking at the launch of the Safe African Helmets Initiative Summit on Wednesday, August 19, Dr Debrah acknowledged the important role motorcycles play in transportation and livelihoods, but stressed the need for greater compliance with road safety regulations, particularly the use of standard helmets.

“We must focus on standards, testing, certification, licensing, rider training, enforcement and public awareness. Enforcement must be fair and consistent. Riders and passengers must understand that these rules are not designed to harass or burden them,” he said.

Dr Debrah said the government remained committed to developing road safety policies based on evidence and working with relevant organisations to reduce deaths and injuries on the country’s roads.

“The Government of Ghana remains committed to evidence-based road safety policy and working closely with the FIA Foundation and all its partners,” he said.

The summit brought together representatives from the FIA Foundation, Transaid, the National Road Safety Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Trade to discuss measures to improve motorcycle safety and strengthen efforts towards the global target of reducing road deaths and injuries by 2030.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.