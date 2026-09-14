Accra-Kumasi Expressway: Only nation-wreckers will oppose project – Frank Amoakohene

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has called on Ghanaians to support President John Mahama’s government to ensure the completion of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

He described the expressway as a monumental project that would transform transportation and connectivity between the two major cities and contribute to the development of modern, interconnected urban centres.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Dr Amoakohene said opposition to the project could only undermine the development interests of the Ashanti Region.

“We must all encourage President Mahama and his government to complete this monumental project. You can only be a witch or a nation-wrecker to oppose something like this,” he said.

According to him, the expressway is necessary to meet the growing transportation needs of Accra and Kumasi and will help address persistent traffic congestion along the route.

“The expressway is the way to go in building smart, modern, world-connected cities like Accra and Kumasi. So, it is needed, it is well situated and it sits well with the needs of the people,” he said.

Dr Amoakohene assured the government of the support and cooperation of traditional authorities and residents in the Ashanti Region to facilitate the successful execution of the project.

He said the region was prepared to work with the contractors to ensure that the project was completed and delivered for the benefit of residents.

The Regional Minister further explained that the project would incorporate flyovers at major intersections, allowing motorists to conveniently access the expressway while helping to ease congestion.

“At every major intersection, there will be flyover intersections where you will be able to join the expressway,” he said.

He added that President Mahama had also indicated that the military would be brought in to support the contractors and help ensure the project progresses as planned.

Dr Amoakohene stressed that political commitment was critical to achieving major infrastructure projects, saying a government with the necessary political will could deliver on its development objectives.

“Whenever there is a political will, whatever there is to be achieved in terms of development will be achieved,” he said.

He also disclosed that the Finance Minister had assured that funds for the project would be made available by December 2026.

Dr Amoakohene therefore urged Ghanaians to support the government’s efforts to complete the expressway, arguing that its successful completion would bring significant benefits to the region and the country as a whole.

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