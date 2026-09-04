Housing Minister seeks shorter construction period for Kaneshie–First Light Road works

Audio By Carbonatix
Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, has called for a review of the proposed one-year construction period for planned works on the Kaneshie–Pamprom to First Light Road stretch, insisting that efforts must be made to complete the project within a shorter period.
He said the government was concerned about the significant inconvenience and traffic disruptions. The closure of about 1.5 kilometres of the busy stretch would cause motorists and residents.
The Minister made the remarks after leading officials on a site inspection to assess the planned works under the GARID project, following a presidential press conference and the commencement of public sensitisation on the proposed road closure.
The project would involve the removal of the entire asphalt surface on the affected stretch to allow for major drainage and engineering works aimed at addressing persistent flooding in the area.
Mr Ibrahim explained that although the road appeared normal on the surface, extensive engineering works were required beneath it, including improvements to drainage infrastructure.
He said the planned closure would be carried out in phases, with extensive public education and awareness campaigns to guide motorists on alternative routes.
However, the Minister stressed that before full-scale construction began, key stakeholders, including the Ministers for Roads and Highways, Finance and National Security, must be adequately briefed on the potential impact of the project.
He said a thorough assessment was needed to determine whether alternative roads could accommodate the thousands of vehicles that use the Kaneshie–First Light stretch daily.
“Even when it is in good shape, there is traffic. So before you touch it, we should know the number of cars that move on this stretch and whether the alternative routes can take the vehicular traffic that will be diverted,” he added.
Mr Ibrahim also called on the contractor to demonstrate readiness and provide a clear work plan, including measures to speed up construction.
While the current completion period is estimated at one year, the Minister said government was exploring the possibility of reducing it to between six and nine months.
He clarified that a test run of the road closure would still be conducted to assess its impact on traffic flow but said the duration of the construction work remained a major concern.
Mr Ibrahim emphasised that the government would not allow the travelling public to endure unnecessary hardship due to delays in completing the project, and that if he was not convinced, the project would not commence.
He said the contractor must work closely with the government to identify any additional support or resources required to ensure the project was completed on schedule.
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