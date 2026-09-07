Pamprom closure to worsen Kaneshie traffic; GARID advises motorists to use alternative routes

The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project has urged motorists without business in Kaneshie to avoid the area, as a temporary road closure at Pamprom Junction is expected to worsen traffic congestion.

The westbound carriageway of the Dr Busia Highway at Pamprom Junction was closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, September 7, 2026, to facilitate ongoing works under the GARID Project.

GARID Project Coordinator, Dr Ohene Sarfo, said the closure would put additional pressure on Kaneshie, which is already experiencing significant traffic congestion.

He therefore advised motorists who do not have Kaneshie as their destination to use alternative routes to avoid adding to the traffic burden.

“What we advise is that if you don’t have any business in Kaneshie as a destination, as much as possible, avoid it, because the traffic will build up, and it will really be inconvenient,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

Alternative routes

Dr Sarfo recommended the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue route through Abossey Okai or Kaneshie North to the N1 as one of the alternatives available to motorists seeking to bypass the affected stretch.

Motorists could also use the Atta Mills Highway through Korle Bu and Dansoman before exiting around Mallam and Sakaman.

He said diverting traffic onto these alternative routes would help reduce the volume of vehicles heading towards Kaneshie and ease congestion around Pamprom Junction.

“You could even use the Atta Mills Highway and onwards through Korle Bu, Dansoman, and exit at Mallam, Sakaman, thereabouts, so that the volumes would reduce coming to this point, because this is a hotspot now,” he said.

Appeal for motorists’ cooperation

Dr Sarfo also appealed to motorists who have to use the affected route to cooperate with traffic management measures and follow diversion arrangements.

He said motorists’ cooperation would help minimise delays and allow the construction works to be completed as quickly as possible.

“For those who need to come through here, we would ask for your cooperation so that we can get this activity ongoing quickly, finish quickly, and then we can open it up to traffic,” he added.

The temporary closure forms part of ongoing works under the GARID Project, which is undertaking interventions aimed at improving flood resilience and drainage infrastructure in the Greater Accra Region.

Motorists travelling through the Kaneshie-Pamprom corridor are therefore being advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time and, where possible, use alternative routes to avoid the expected congestion.

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