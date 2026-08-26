GARID announces Dr Busia Highway traffic diversions for Kaneshie drainage project

The Project Coordinator for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), Dr Ohene Sarfo, has urged motorists to use designated alternative routes as major construction works on the Dr Busia Highway are set to trigger a series of temporary road closures from September 7, 2026.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on August 26, Dr Sarfo said the closures were unavoidable due to the scale and location of the works but assured road users that a comprehensive traffic management plan had been developed to minimise disruption.

The Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads, is expected to implement the traffic management plan in phases throughout the construction period.

The first phase will begin on September 7, 2026, with the closure of the westbound carriageway of the Dr Busia Highway from Pamprom Junction. The closure is expected to continue until the end of November 2026.

The affected corridor includes vehicles travelling from the Korle Bu–Motorway Road, Graphic Road, Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle and Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards Pamprom Junction, First Light and beyond.

Motorists using these routes will be required to take designated alternative routes, including the Awodome Cemetery Road, the New Times Corporation–Awodome Roundabout route and the Obetsebi-Lamptey–Mataheko route before reconnecting to First Light Junction.

Dr Sarfo said Pamprom Junction is expected to reopen to traffic in the first week of December 2026 after the completion of the initial phase.

However, he explained that the westbound section of the highway from Kaneshie Station to First Light will remain closed until August 2027 to allow contractors to continue work on the underground drainage system.

He further announced that additional restrictions would be introduced around First Light Junction as the project progresses.

From September to October 2027, the road linking First Light Junction on the westbound section to the Cocoa Clinic Roundabout will be closed. The restriction will affect motorists travelling from Russia towards Flamingo Traffic Light and Cocoa Clinic Roundabout, as well as vehicles coming from Kasoa and Odorkor towards Cocoa Clinic.

Authorities have also identified another alternative route through the Obetsebi interchange to the Obolo Traffic Light, opposite ICGC Christ Temple. Motorists can continue through Mataheko before connecting back to First Light Junction.

Dr Sarfo said road signs would be installed to provide motorists with advance information on where to turn and warn them about blocked sections of the road.

He also appealed to road users to avoid the affected corridors where possible, particularly if they have no business within the construction zone.

“We encourage road users to avoid the affected corridors where possible,” he said, urging motorists to use the designated alternative routes developed under the traffic management plan.

The project will also work with the MTTD and the assemblies to support traffic management during the construction period.

To improve communication with the public, a toll-free line, 0800 800 900 or 0800500600, has been established on the MTN and Telecel network for enquiries, complaints and traffic-related information.

Dr Sarfo said the project would continue engaging media houses to educate the public, while a traffic diversion animation would also be used to help motorists understand the various routes.

He urged motorists to plan their movements ahead of time and pay close attention to road signs and traffic instructions as the construction progresses.

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