GARID announces Kaneshie traffic diversions as major drainage works begin on September 7

The Project Coordinator for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), Dr Ohene Sarfo, has announced that traffic restrictions and diversions will be introduced in the Kaneshie enclave from September 7, 2026, to facilitate the construction of a major stormwater drainage project under the GARID initiative.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on August 26, Dr Sarfo said the temporary traffic measures were necessary to facilitate the next phase of drainage improvement works while minimising disruption to motorists, residents and businesses in the area.

He urged commuters, transport operators, businesses and residents to take note of the planned restrictions and make alternative arrangements for their movements.

“Residents, commuters, transport owners, businesses and the general public must receive timely and accurate information to enable them to plan their movements and minimise inconvenience,” he said.

According to Dr Sarfo, construction will begin on September 7 on a double-cell underground rectangular stormwater drain stretching from Pamprom Junction to First Light Junction along the Dr Busia Highway within the Kaneshie enclave.

The proposed drain will be approximately 10 metres wide and 1.5 kilometres long.

He explained that the project would replace the existing two 1.2-metre-diameter pipes currently serving the area, which are considered inadequate for the drainage needs of the enclave.

The new drainage structure will connect on one end to the recently completed section within the Accra Academy campus and on the other end to the drain at Pamprom Junction.

Dr Sarfo said the traffic management arrangements are being communicated ahead of the construction works to give road users sufficient time to prepare for the expected changes.

He said the authorities were working with relevant agencies, consultants and contractors to ensure that traffic was managed effectively throughout the construction period.

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