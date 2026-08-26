National

GARID announces Kaneshie traffic diversions as major drainage works begin on September 7

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  26 August 2026 12:16pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Project Coordinator for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project (GARID), Dr Ohene Sarfo, has announced that traffic restrictions and diversions will be introduced in the Kaneshie enclave from September 7, 2026, to facilitate the construction of a major stormwater drainage project under the GARID initiative.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on August 26, Dr Sarfo said the temporary traffic measures were necessary to facilitate the next phase of drainage improvement works while minimising disruption to motorists, residents and businesses in the area.

He urged commuters, transport operators, businesses and residents to take note of the planned restrictions and make alternative arrangements for their movements.

“Residents, commuters, transport owners, businesses and the general public must receive timely and accurate information to enable them to plan their movements and minimise inconvenience,” he said.

According to Dr Sarfo, construction will begin on September 7 on a double-cell underground rectangular stormwater drain stretching from Pamprom Junction to First Light Junction along the Dr Busia Highway within the Kaneshie enclave.

The proposed drain will be approximately 10 metres wide and 1.5 kilometres long.

He explained that the project would replace the existing two 1.2-metre-diameter pipes currently serving the area, which are considered inadequate for the drainage needs of the enclave.

The new drainage structure will connect on one end to the recently completed section within the Accra Academy campus and on the other end to the drain at Pamprom Junction.

Dr Sarfo said the traffic management arrangements are being communicated ahead of the construction works to give road users sufficient time to prepare for the expected changes.

He said the authorities were working with relevant agencies, consultants and contractors to ensure that traffic was managed effectively throughout the construction period.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group