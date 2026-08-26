MTTD, AMA city guards to manage traffic during Kaneshie drainage works

Audio By Carbonatix
The newly appointed Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Ahmed Ibrahim, has said the Ghana Police Service’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), in collaboration with city guards from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Ablekuma, will be deployed to manage traffic during road closures for the Kaneshie Drainage Improvement Works.
Mr Ibrahim disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series on August 26, during the launch of the media press briefing on the project's traffic management plan.
He said the involvement of the Police and city guards was aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians and preventing unnecessary congestion during the construction period.
“The successful implementation of the traffic management plan will require strong institutional collaboration,” Mr Ibrahim said.
According to him, the MTTD has been engaged to provide traffic control throughout the period of the road closures, while the contractor will work closely with Police officers and city guards on the ground.
“The Motor Traffic and Transport Department, MTTD, of the Ghana Police Service has therefore been engaged to provide traffic control throughout the period of the road closures,” he stated.
Mr Ibrahim said city guards from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Ablekuma would also support the traffic management efforts by helping regulate vehicular movement within the affected areas.
He explained that appropriate route diversion and directional signs had been prepared in collaboration with the Department of Urban Roads to guide motorists through designated alternative routes.
“These signs will guide motorists through the designated alternative routes and will be complemented by continuous public announcements and the management of our personnel on the ground,” he said.
The Minister acknowledged that the road closures would create some inconvenience for motorists, commuters and residents but urged the public to cooperate with the authorities throughout the construction period.
He appealed to road users to avoid the affected corridors where possible and use the alternative routes provided under the traffic management plan.
Mr Ibrahim said the temporary disruptions were necessary to facilitate the construction of permanent drainage infrastructure expected to help reduce perennial flooding and improve the resilience of the Kaneshie enclave and surrounding communities.
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