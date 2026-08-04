GARID project delaying rehabilitation of Kaneshie footbridges – AMA Mayor

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has explained that rehabilitation works on the Kaneshie Market footbridges cannot begin until ongoing construction under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project is completed.

According to the Mayor, the footbridges form part of a wider corridor affected by the GARID drainage project, making it impractical for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to undertake repairs while major construction activities are still underway.

He said the GARID project will require the temporary closure of one section of the road to facilitate drainage works, with traffic from Mallam towards Kaneshie expected to use the opposite carriageway during the construction period.

He added that recent engagements with the project team indicate that earlier implementation challenges have been resolved, allowing work to progress.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, August 3, Mr Allotey said the Assembly was deliberately waiting for the drainage project to be completed before commencing work on the footbridges to avoid unnecessary expenditure.

"Right now, we are just waiting for the GARID workers to finish for us to work on ours," he said.

The Mayor assured the public that the Assembly has introduced temporary measures to protect pedestrians while they wait for the rehabilitation to begin.

He said traffic control officers will continue to be stationed at the affected locations every day, including Sundays, to assist commuters in crossing the busy road safely until work on the footbridges commences.

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