AMA, FanMilk sign three-year partnership to beautify key roundabouts and public spaces in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has entered into a three-year partnership with FanMilk PLC to transform and maintain some of the capital's major roundabouts and public open spaces as part of efforts to enhance the city's appearance and promote environmental sustainability.

The partnership, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see FanMilk finance the design, landscaping, greening, irrigation, cleaning and maintenance of selected public spaces under the Assembly's "Beautify Accra" initiative.

The agreement, which takes effect from July 15, 2026, to July 14, 2029, covers three strategic locations within the Accra Metropolis: the NIA/FanMilk Roundabout near the company's factory, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Roundabout near the VIP Bus Terminal and the St. Mary's Triangle.

Under the terms of the agreement, FanMilk is expected to complete the initial landscaping and beautification works within six months before assuming responsibility for maintaining the sites throughout the three-year period.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, described the collaboration as a significant step towards creating a cleaner, greener and more attractive capital city.

He said partnerships between the public and private sectors were critical to accelerating urban development while easing the financial burden on government.

According to the Mayor, the Assembly's vision of transforming Accra into a modern and environmentally sustainable city cannot be achieved through public funding alone, making corporate participation essential.

Mr Allotey commended FanMilk for responding to the Assembly's call for support and encouraged more businesses, institutions and corporate organisations to adopt public spaces across the metropolis.

He noted that Accra, as one of Africa's major gateway cities, should project an image that reflects cleanliness, orderliness and environmental responsibility.

The Mayor expressed confidence that the agreement would serve as the beginning of a broader relationship between the Assembly and FanMilk, extending beyond landscaping to sanitation, environmental management and community development initiatives.

He said such collaborations would contribute significantly to improving the quality of life for residents while enhancing the city's attractiveness to investors and visitors.

Managing Director of FanMilk West Africa, Mr Lionel Parent, said the initiative formed part of the company's long-standing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

He noted that FanMilk has been part of the lives of Ghanaians for more than six decades through its presence in homes, schools, neighbourhoods and marketplaces, making it important for the company to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mr Parent said the project would convert busy traffic roundabouts into aesthetically appealing and environmentally sustainable landmarks that would benefit both residents and visitors.

He explained that the landscaping would feature drought-resistant and water-efficient plants as part of the company's broader sustainability agenda, dubbed "One Planet, One Health".

According to him, the initiative goes beyond beautification and reflects FanMilk's commitment to creating healthier and more liveable urban environments.

"This initiative is about much more than landscaping roundabouts. It is about contributing to a cleaner, greener and more beautiful Accra and creating public spaces that residents can be proud of and visitors can admire," he said.

Mr Parent stressed that the responsibility for developing cities should not rest solely with government, urging stronger partnerships between public institutions and the private sector to drive sustainable urban development.

He reaffirmed FanMilk's commitment to working closely with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to ensure the successful implementation of the project while exploring additional opportunities for collaboration in environmental sustainability and community development.

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