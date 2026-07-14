Filth chokes Korle drains as residents appeal for urgent action

Heaps of refuse have engulfed sections of the Korle drains in Accra, sparking concerns among traders and residents over poor sanitation and the increasing risk of flooding.

Residents and traders in the area blame the situation on the indiscriminate disposal of waste by some aboboyaa riders, kayayei, and residents of Old Fadama, saying the practice has left portions of the drainage system heavily clogged.

Speaking to Adom News, a 70-year-old driver and executive of the Agbogbloshie Lorry Station, Adjei Mensah, described the sanitation situation as alarming. He recalled how he was caught in severe flooding in the area during a recent downpour and said he survived only because some people came to his rescue.

"The drains are heavily choked, and if nothing is done, lives and property will continue to be at risk whenever it rains," he said.

Other traders echoed similar concerns. Some second-hand metal sink sellers alleged that refuse dumped into the drains, which they attributed largely to some aboboyaa riders, has created unsanitary conditions that have contributed to illnesses such as malaria and typhoid in the community.

Meanwhile, some residents admitted that the absence of adequate refuse containers has forced many people to dump waste into the Korle drains. They claimed that although they occasionally caution others against the practice, they are often ignored, with offenders questioning whether they own the drains.

Responding to the concerns, Policy Advisor to the Accra Mayor, Paul Nii Oblie Laryea, said the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is currently removing refuse that has accumulated on the streets as part of the ongoing clean-up exercise.

He acknowledged that the Assembly is aware of the condition of the Korle drains and disclosed that plans are underway to desilt them to restore the free flow of water.

Mr Laryea further revealed that the Assembly has begun distributing refuse containers in parts of Old Fadama and Agbogbloshie to improve waste collection and discourage indiscriminate dumping.

He urged residents and traders to make use of the containers instead of disposing of waste into drains and warned that anyone found dumping refuse into watercourses would face sanctions.

Authorities continue to encourage the public to support sanitation efforts, stressing that proper waste disposal is essential to preventing floods and safeguarding public health.

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