Ashanti Regional Minister appeals for specialized sanitation court to tackle filth

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has appealed to the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, to consider the establishment of a specialized sanitation court to strengthen the enforcement of environmental sanitation laws and help tackle the growing problem of filth across the country.
The appeal was made during the 150th Anniversary Lecture Series of the Supreme Court, held at the Manhyia Palace under the auspices of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.
The Chief Justice, who was present at the event, was urged to champion the creation of a dedicated court to expedite the prosecution of sanitation-related offences.
Addressing participants, the Minister expressed concern over the persistent indiscriminate disposal of waste and poor sanitation practices despite frequent clean-up exercises and public education campaigns.
He noted that while offenders are often apprehended, delays in the judicial process weaken enforcement efforts and reduce the deterrent effect of the law.
According to the Minister, a specialized sanitation court would ensure the swift adjudication of sanitation cases, enabling offenders to face timely sanctions while reinforcing compliance with environmental regulations.
"The fight against filth requires more than periodic clean-up exercises. It demands strict enforcement of our sanitation laws and a judicial system that can respond promptly to violations," the Minister said.
The proposal was made as part of discussions during the Supreme Court's 150th Anniversary Lecture Series, which brought together members of the judiciary, traditional leaders, government officials, legal practitioners, and other stakeholders to reflect on the evolution of Ghana's justice system and its role in national development.
If established, a specialized sanitation court is expected to enhance the enforcement of sanitation laws, improve environmental compliance, and support efforts to create cleaner and healthier communities across the region and the country.
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