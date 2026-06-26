Zoomlion deploys truck to clear refuse at Kaneshie Market entrance

Audio By Carbonatix
Leading environmental sanitation and waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited has deployed a waste management truck to the Kaneshie Market to clear an overflowing heap of refuse that had sparked growing concerns among traders and residents over sanitation and public health.
The truck arrived at the market on Friday, June 26, to evacuate the large pile of waste that had accumulated near one of the main entrances to the busy commercial hub.
The intervention follows complaints from traders and residents, who warned that the overflowing refuse container had become a serious health hazard and was disrupting business activities at the market.
A visit to the market earlier by JoyNews revealed a pungent stench from the refuse collection point, which serves as the main dumping site for waste generated within the market.
Many traders expressed concern that conducting business in such unsanitary conditions exposed both vendors and customers to potential health risks, particularly during the rainy season when waste can quickly become a breeding ground for disease-causing organisms.
Some also feared the worsening sanitation conditions could drive customers away, leading to a decline in sales and further affecting their livelihoods.
The deployment of the Zoomlion waste management truck is expected to provide temporary relief to traders and restore cleanliness around the market entrance.
However, traders are urging the Assembly to implement a more sustainable waste management strategy, including more frequent collection of refuse and measures to prevent residents outside the market from using the facility as an alternative dumping site.
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