Traders at Kaneshie Market raise alarm over overflowing refuse and health risks

Audio By Carbonatix
Traders and residents around the Kaneshie Market are raising concerns over an overflowing refuse container at the market complex, warning that the situation poses serious health risks and is affecting business activities.
A visit to the market reveals a strong stench emanating from the refuse collection point, which traders say serves as the main dumping site for waste generated within the market.
They explained that the situation has worsened as some residents in surrounding communities also dispose of their refuse at the site due to challenges with existing landfill facilities.
The refuse container, now overflowing with waste, sits just metres away from traders displaying food items for sale, forcing them to conduct business under unsanitary conditions.
One resident expressed frustration over the situation, describing the stench as unbearable and a threat to public health.
“The smell is very worrying. It brings mosquitoes and sickness. People who sleep around here often fall ill, and in some cases lives are affected. We need help from the authorities,” he said.
The resident dismissed claims that waste management company Zoomlion regularly evacuates the refuse, insisting the waste has remained at the site for about a week.
“This has been here for one week. When it rains, the situation becomes even worse,” he added.
Another resident questioned why food vendors continue to operate directly opposite the refuse dump, describing the practice as unhygienic and dangerous to consumers.
He called on city authorities and waste management agencies to urgently clear the refuse and implement measures to prevent a recurrence.
The traders and residents are appealing for immediate intervention to safeguard public health and improve sanitation conditions at the busy commercial centre.
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