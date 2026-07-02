AMA declares one-month free refuse collection exercise in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced a month-long free refuse collection exercise across the capital as part of intensified efforts to improve sanitation and address waste accumulation in communities affected by recent flooding.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, disclosed the initiative during a visit to flood-hit communities, where he assessed sanitation conditions and engaged residents on ongoing clean-up efforts.

The move is aimed at encouraging residents to actively participate in clean-up efforts by disposing of accumulated waste without financial barriers.

As part of the broader sanitation strategy, the AMA has also introduced a dedicated WhatsApp reporting line, 054 491 4628, to enable residents to report waste accumulation and sanitation offences for swift response by the Assembly.

According to him, the intervention is part of a broader sanitation response following heavy rains that left several parts of the city overwhelmed with refuse and blocked drainage systems.

He explained that the Assembly had observed significant waste buildup in affected areas, contributing to flooding and environmental health risks, hence the decision to temporarily absorb the cost of collection.

The AMA says sanitation officers have been deployed across communities to coordinate the clean-up process and ensure waste is properly gathered and evacuated once placed at designated collection points.

The Assembly says the combined measures are expected to improve environmental cleanliness in the capital while strengthening public cooperation in waste management and sanitation enforcement.

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