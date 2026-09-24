La Shikitele Nii Adjei Koofeh IV denies responsibility for Laboma Beach Resort demolition

La Shikitele, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, has denied responsibility for the demolition of structures at the Laboma Beach Resort, insisting that the exercise was carried out by the government.

He said management of the resort had been cautioned on several occasions against putting up structures within the buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon but failed to comply with the directives.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in La on September 22, the kingmaker said he should therefore not be blamed or targeted over the demolition.

“I have nothing to do with the demolition. It was an action undertaken by the government,” he maintained.

Several structures at Laboma Beach in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, including the popular Pink Flamingo Lounge, were demolished on Sunday, September 13.

The exercise was carried out by the Post-Flood Mitigation Task Force as part of efforts to reclaim the protected buffer zone of the Kpeshie Lagoon and address flooding concerns in the area.

It followed an August 7 directive for the removal of structures encroaching on waterways and their buffer zones as part of broader measures to restore natural drainage channels across the Greater Accra Region.

Following the demolition, allegations emerged linking Nii Adjei Koofeh IV to the exercise.

He has, however, rejected those claims, saying the demolition was undertaken by government authorities and was not an action initiated by him.

The kingmaker, who is also head of the Nmati Abonasi Quarter, said vendors and other persons affected by the exercise should direct their concerns to the management of Laboma Beach Resort.

He maintained that he should not be held responsible for the demolition or its consequences.

The demolition formed part of broader flood mitigation measures targeting structures located within waterways and their designated buffer zones.

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV said the repeated warnings issued to the resort’s management should have prompted compliance with the directives concerning the Kpeshie Lagoon buffer zone.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.