Rein in NIB over attempted arrest of Baffour Awuah – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has backed calls for the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to be reined in following the attempted arrest of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Speaking on the Joy Super Morning Show, he said the incident raises serious questions about the conduct and oversight of intelligence agencies, particularly in their dealings with Members of Parliament.

He said the Constitution provides clear safeguards governing how MPs and other parliamentary officers should be engaged, pointing to Articles 117, 118(1) and (2), and 123.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned why the MP was pursued to court and an attempt made to arrest him when, according to his account, the law firm where Baffour Awuah is a senior partner had already responded to an earlier invitation.

He said the invitation was directed at the law firm as an entity, with the MP expected to assist in his capacity as a senior officer of the firm.

According to him, Baffour Awuah consulted the Clerk of Parliament, after which it was determined that another senior officer could represent the firm.

A female senior officer subsequently appeared before investigators on three occasions and eventually submitted a statement on behalf of the firm, he said.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the investigators had not, since April, raised any further concerns about the statement or requested another engagement.

“So why out of the blue do they trace and track Baffour to the court premises and attempt an arrest?” he asked.

He criticised the explanation subsequently given by the intelligence authorities, saying it failed to acknowledge the earlier engagement with the law firm.

“What they are saying clearly is an aftershock. It comes with no justification,” he said.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu described the incident as unnecessary and unfortunate and warned that it should not be allowed to escalate.

“It's dangerous to our democracy,” he added.

The incident has triggered questions about the appropriate limits of intelligence and investigative agencies when dealing with elected representatives, particularly where parliamentary privilege and legal proceedings are involved.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also relied on Article 123 of the Constitution, which he said gives an MP the opportunity to witness at first hand situations in which a citizen is suffering affliction, persecution or a breach of freedom and to bring such matters before Parliament.

He argued that Baffour Awuah, as a lawyer, was also entitled to be present at court proceedings involving his client.

The Manhyia South MP was at the court premises in connection with proceedings involving one of his clients when the attempted arrest occurred.

He subsequently went to Parliament, where he sought sanctuary and addressed the incident.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the constitutional provisions should be respected to prevent similar confrontations between state agencies and Parliament in future.

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