NPP not against accountability, but concerned about treatment of members after arrests – Baffour Awuah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not opposed to investigations or accountability, but the manner in which some of its members are treated after arrests has raised concerns, according to Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Vice Chair of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee and Member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.

He said the party’s concerns were not about the decision by state agencies to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, but rather the processes and treatment of individuals once they are taken into custody.

“We have not complained of the arrests. Our complaints have been the way and manner in which our people are treated following the arrests. The NPP is not against accountability in any shape or form,” he said.

Speaking on JoyNews’ *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Baffour Awuah said the conduct of some institutions during arrests creates the impression that the actions may go beyond the pursuit of accountability.

“However, the manner in which our people are handled then gives suggestions that it is not merely for accountability, but other things, and that is why these things happen. Obviously, we come to the aid of our people,” he added.

His comments follow the recent arrest of Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the 2024 campaign team of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) over investigations into alleged financial irregularities involving about GH¢55 million at the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) where Mr Aboagye was previously Executive Secretary.

EOCO has said the investigations followed a petition from the current Executive Secretary of IMCCoD concerning a forensic audit covering the period from August 2022 to February 2025.

Mr Aboagye was later released and has maintained that the experience has strengthened his resolve to continue contributing to the NPP’s communications efforts.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.