Legal education reforms achieved through bipartisan cooperation – Baffour Awuah

The Member of Parliament for Manyshia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has said the newly passed Legal Education Reform Bill, 2025, was the result of strong collaboration between both sides of Parliament.

According to the Manhyia South legislator, members of the Minority played a key role during committee deliberations and debates on the floor of the House, contributing significantly to the final structure of the legislation.

The Bill, which was signed into law by President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, May 11, is expected to transform professional legal education in Ghana by ending the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law over professional law training. The reforms will allow accredited institutions and universities to provide professional legal education, a move widely viewed as a major expansion of access for law graduates.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 13, Nana Baffour Awuah said, “At the committee level, we did a lot of work. What you see today is the outcome of a lot of inputs from members of the Minority on the Committee.”

He added that the Minority contributed extensively to issues relating to the composition of the Council and the National Examination Board, stressing that the reforms were “largely a bipartisan effort”.

The reforms come after years of public concern over limited admission spaces and the highly competitive entrance system at the Ghana School of Law, which prevented many qualified LLB graduates from progressing into professional legal training despite completing their university education.

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