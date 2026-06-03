18th Ministerial Roundtable calls for Africa-led digital education and responsible AI adoption

Education leaders, policymakers, development partners, and technology experts gathered at the 18th Ministerial Round Table under the theme, "Championing Sovereign, Innovative and United Learning Systems: Empowering Africa on Its Own Terms," with a strong call for Africa to take ownership of its digital education future.

Delivering the keynote address, Ghana's Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, emphasised that Africa must position itself as a leader in digital learning rather than remain dependent on external solutions.

"Africa must become a leader in digital learning, not a spectator waiting for solutions or handouts from elsewhere," the Minister said, highlighting Ghana's ongoing investments in digital education, STEM learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, and curriculum reforms aimed at preparing learners for the future economy.

Mr Iddrisu stressed the importance of developing locally relevant educational content, strengthening institutions, and ensuring that technology supports equitable access to quality education, particularly for learners in underserved communities.

The Minister also called for greater investment in AI literacy and ethical frameworks that reflect African values, noting that the continent must not become a passive consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

Speaking at the round table, UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Edmund Moukala, underscored the critical role of foundational literacy in the age of artificial intelligence.

According to Mr Moukala, the ability to read, write, think critically, and evaluate information remains the bedrock of AI readiness and digital empowerment.

"Literacy is the trunk, while digital literacy, computer literacy, and AI competencies are the branches. The branches cannot be strong when the trunk is weak," he stated.

The UNESCO official also urged governments to take a more active role in shaping digital learning spaces, arguing that education in digital environments is too important to be left solely to market forces.

He highlighted UNESCO's advocacy for public digital learning platforms that support teachers, protect user data, and promote education as a public good.

Mr Moukala further noted that while AI is transforming education, education itself plays a significant role in shaping how AI is developed, governed, and used across society.

The discussions at the 18th Ministerial Round Table reinforced a shared commitment among African education stakeholders to build sovereign, innovative, and collaborative learning systems that harness technology responsibly while advancing the continent's educational priorities on its own terms.

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