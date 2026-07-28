Ghana, Malta launch project ethics to strengthen ethics education

The Governments of Ghana and Malta in collaboration with StepUp Nigeria have initiated the Malta-Ghana Ethics Education Partnership, a joint project aimed at empowering tomorrow’s heroes with integrity, citizenship and service.

Dubbed as "Project Ethics", it is a co-developed and co-owned ethics education partnership to strengthen ethics education and values-based learning among children and young people in Ghana through policy dialogue, teacher capacity building, digital learning tools, story-based resources, pilot school implementation and monitoring for learning.

The initiative, which is expected to help young people build critical thinking skills, understand civic responsibilities and make responsible choices in their communities was launched in Accra on 9th July 2026 at the High Commission of Malta. The event brought together several representatives from government institutions, education agencies, schools, civil society organisations, diplomatic missions and the media. The Special Guest was the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.

The Minister commended the Maltese government and the Malta High Commission in Ghana for the initiative, stressing that the government of Ghana considers the initiative as an important part of efforts to build a society founded on strong moral values and responsible behaviour.

“We recognise that ethics remains a precursor to the building of a sound moral community and a sound society in which character is built on moral values. Our revised curriculum would integrate ethics education from kindergarten through primary and junior high school levels to support character development. In addition, this initiative is aligned with Ghana’s broader vision of preserving social values and preparing young people to contribute positively to national development", he stated.

On his part, the High Commissioner of Malta to Ghana, Ronald Micallef, said the growing influence of artificial intelligence had made ethics education more important. He attributed this to the need for citizens to think critically and act ethically in this era of technological change.

"This project reflected a shared commitment between Ghana and Malta to develop young people who could respond responsibly to global challenges. The partnership would not transfer one country’s model to another but would allow the two nations to learn from each other while creating an approach suited to Ghana’s context. Its value lies in combining proven storytelling and digital tools, structured ethics education experience, teacher capacity building, and a Ghanaian-owned process of adaptation and implementation", he further stated.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Malta through the Malta High Commission in Ghana, following the successful implementation of a similar project in Ethiopia in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Dubbed as "Malta–Ethiopia Connecting Classrooms Project", it was the first online exchange between students from Ethiopia and Malta to shape their thinking along the lines of integrity, fairness, and responsibility. The vision of "Project Ethics" is to grow beyond Ghana.

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