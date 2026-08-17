Education Minister engages university administrators over ongoing strike

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has engaged the leadership of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and representatives of university management to address concerns underlying the ongoing industrial action by university administrative and professional staff.

The meeting focused on key issues, including salary adjustments, market premium, job evaluation, staff equivalences, conditions of service, outstanding allowances, retirement arrangements and staff placement.

Mr Iddrisu appealed to the union to suspend the strike and return to the negotiating table.

He assured the representatives that he would engage the Ministry of Finance, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and other relevant institutions to help resolve the outstanding concerns.

He stressed the need to restore industrial harmony on university campuses, particularly as institutions prepare for the new academic year and work to restore the academic calendar to its normal cycle.

A major issue raised by the union was the implementation of a negotiated salary adjustment and its treatment as an interim market premium.

The union also called for a fresh job evaluation to ensure that remuneration reflects the current responsibilities of university administrative and professional staff.

The Minister welcomed the call for a fresh job evaluation and indicated his willingness to engage the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on the matter.

The meeting also addressed the outstanding one-time research allowance. Hon. Iddrisu assured the union that the government remained committed to paying the allowance.

He referred to an April 24, 2026 letter from Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem, requesting validated and disaggregated beneficiary data to facilitate payment.

The Minister directed that the required information be submitted to the Ministry of Finance and said he would follow up on the process.

The long-standing issue of staff equivalences also featured prominently. Prof. Anamoah explained that the equivalence arrangements were established to recognise the complementary roles of different categories of staff and should not be viewed as a contest over superiority.

The Minister agreed that the historical basis of the arrangements should be properly considered.

The union further raised concerns about step-down arrangements and staff placement, particularly involving Registrars, Executive Registrars, Finance Directors and other senior officers, citing possible implications for salaries and pensions.

Concerns were also raised about retirement arrangements and a communication from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) regarding staff participating in the strike. The Minister took note of the issues and indicated that they would be examined.

University management representatives appealed to the striking staff to consider returning to work while negotiations continue, warning that the strike was affecting admissions, administration and other essential university activities and could further disrupt efforts to restore the academic calendar.

Mr Iddrisu urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid statements that could heighten tensions, emphasising that the objective was to resolve the issues through dialogue and restore peace and stability across the university system.

At the end of the meeting, Stanley Abofam, National President, and Rev. Kweku Kakereyamwa, National President of GAUA, described the engagement as positive and fruitful. They, however, confirmed that the strike remains in force.

The union leadership said it would consult its members, present the outcome of the meeting to them and revert to the Minister within 48 hours on the way forward.

The engagement ended with a renewed commitment to dialogue as efforts continue to resolve the outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony across Ghana’s universities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.