Mobile Money Fintech LTD, UMB train hairdressers and beauticians

Mobile Money Fintech LTD, in partnership with UMB Bank, has completed the third and final session of its financial literacy and capacity-building workshop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), with a training programme for members of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association at the University of Ghana, Accra.

The Accra workshop follows two earlier sessions held in Kumasi and Takoradi, as part of the company's nationwide push to equip small businesses with practical skills to manage and scale their operations.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Charles Osei Owusu, Senior Manager, Business Development at MobileMoney Fintech LTD, said the initiative was deliberately targeted at key players in the informal sector who drive Ghana's economy but often lack access to structured business support. “We are here once again to run the financial literacy and capacity-building programme.

This is the last of three workshops. We held the first in Kumasi, the second in Takoradi, and now we are in Accra.

The focus is on Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises," he said.

He explained that the series began with the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, then engaged market women, and is now focusing on hairdressers and beauticians.

According to Mr. Owusu, the training focused on three critical pillars for business growth: customer service, financial literacy, and digital tools. Participants were also taken through how to access financial services through the mobile money channel to improve efficiency and financial inclusion. “We are providing capacity-building training focused on customer service, financial literacy and digital tools. We are also helping participants understand how to access financial services through the mobile money channel," he stated.

He emphasized that the programme goes beyond a one-off training. The company has collected participants' details and will continue to engage, monitor and provide support to ensure the knowledge translates into real business growth. “We expect participants to leave better equipped to manage and grow their businesses. We do not intend to finish the training and leave them on their own. We have collected their details and will continue to engage, monitor, and interact with them," he assured. Under the partnership, each partner brought its expertise to the table.

While MobileMoney Fintech LTD led the customer service training, UMB handled financial literacy.

Participants also received souvenirs and support resources.

Mr. Owusu expressed gratitude to the beneficiary associations, staff and management of MobileMoney Fintech LTD, partners and the media for supporting the initiative.

He noted that empowering MSMEs, particularly women-led businesses, has a multiplier effect on the economy. We recognise that MSMEs, particularly women-led businesses, are a key part of the economy. By empowering them and supporting their growth, we believe the benefits will extend to other sectors within the business ecosystem, including our organisation and our partners," he said.

Looking ahead, he said the company will not stop after the three workshops.

Plans are underway to explore more opportunities to collaborate with other MSMEs across the country. “This year, we organised three workshops in Kumasi, Takoradi and Accra.

We have also partnered with other groups on similar activities and forums in the northern part of the country. These engagements will continue as we seek more opportunities to support MSMEs," he added.

The capacity-building programme forms part of MobileMoney Fintech LTD's broader commitment to financial inclusion and enterprise development, using mobile money as a tool to empower small businesses and strengthen Ghana's informal economy.

In an interview after the workshop, Edem Knight Tay, Head of Corporate Communication at UMB, said many participants already run profitable businesses but need support to scale. However, we want to help them take their businesses a step further," she said.

She said the bank is providing financial literacy training, including guidance on opening and operating accounts, building wealth and creating a lasting legacy." For these hairdressers and beauticians, the question is how they can turn their skills in hairdressing and grooming into wealth and build businesses that will last," he noted. Madam Knight Tay said UMB's focus is on relationship banking — helping clients open accounts, transact, and grow with the bank's products at every stage of their business journey.

She also announced UMB's solar loan product, introduced to address power challenges in the beauty sector.

Under the product, eligible applicants receive financing within 48 hours, while a technical partner supplies and installs the solar system. “These systems can help customers reduce their electricity bills by up to about 90 per cent," he said, adding that it will help beauticians reduce dependence on generators and improve business reliability.

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