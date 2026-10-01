Carney pitches oil pipeline as a response to US-Canada trade war

Mark Carney is pushing to make Canada a major energy exporter

Mark Carney has announced that Canada will fast-track the approval process for a 1,250km (775-mile) oil pipeline project to the Pacific coast.

The Canadian prime minister argues the Pacific Link project is key to national interests, allowing Canada to diversify its oil markets away from the US.

"A pipeline to the west coast is part of our mission to transform our economy, to double our non-US exports over the next decade," he said on Thursday.

It will also be a test of his promise to global investors that Ottawa can move quickly to build major projects as he seeks to turn Canada into a global energy "superpower".

Carney said the project was expected to boost Canada's GDP by up to C$30bn ($21bn; £16bn) per year and create 140,000 jobs.

He argues that Canada's economic ties to the US have become a vulnerability in light of protectionist tariffs implemented by US President Donald Trump.

Last year, Canada sent 90% of its crude oil exports south of the border.

Pacific Link would be capable of carrying approximately one million barrels per day of crude oil from Bruderheim, Alberta, to a deep-water port near Delta, British Columbia.

The project includes the construction of marine berths able to accommodate vessels that can carry up to two million barrels' worth of oil.

From there, the oil would be shipped by boat to global markets.

Ottawa says the project will reduce Canada's overall dependency on the US to approximately 65-70% as it opens up the market to the Asia-Pacific region, including key markets such as South Korea, China, and Japan.

Pacific Link will be the first project to have its federal approvals and regulatory reviews fast-tracked under a new law put in place last year by the Liberal government.

The goal is to give investors a final yes or no on a proposed project within a year.

Fierce opposition and the country's lengthy and complex projects review process has contributed in the past some past pipelines projects being cancelled.

"People are watching very closely how Canada is handling this process," a government official said in a media briefing on Thursday.

They added that if it went as planned, they expected more private investment to express interest in the project, which is projected to cost between C$35.2bn and C$43.7bn.

The second hope is that the pipeline, which would run from Alberta's landlocked oil patch to the coast, will help appease the western province, which argues it has long been hampered from developing its resources.

Albertans will vote later this month in a referendum on independence.

Pacific Link was "a demonstration of the power of Canada", said Carney, speaking from Fort McMurray, Alberta, when asked whether he had a message for the province.

The pipeline project is likely to face pushback from environmental groups, especially over concerns about the impact on coastal marine health, as well as from some indigenous communities along the route.

Carney argues that discussions with many indigenous communities have already taken place, with "intensive" consultations to come.

The plan is for construction to begin by 2032 if it receives final approval.

Currently, the governments of Canada and Alberta are backing the project, along with one private investor, the Pembina Pipeline Corporation, which has a non-binding agreement for a 10% stake during construction and the option for another 10% once the pipeline is up and running.

A minimum of a 10% ownership stake will also be offered for purchase to indigenous groups.

As part of the agreement, Alberta has agreed to develop the world's largest carbon capture programme in a bid to reduce its overall emissions.

Ottawa has also worked to shore up ocean protection funding and rules to protect marine life that could be affected by increased coastal tanker traffic, including the endangered Southern Resident killer whales.

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