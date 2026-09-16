Education Minister hints at possible extension for new SHS students

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has hinted at a possible extension of the reporting deadline for newly placed Form One students as challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) continue into the eighth day.
The Minister made the indication when he visited the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall, which serves as the Greater Accra Placement Resolution Centre, where parents and students have been trooping in to seek assistance with unresolved placement concerns.
The ongoing challenges have seen parents queue for hours with their wards, with many still unable to have their concerns resolved.
Some of the major issues brought before the placement officials include requests to change day placements to boarding, concerns over school distance, and dissatisfaction with the courses or schools assigned to students.
During his visit, Mr Iddrisu engaged directly with parents and students, listened to their concerns and interacted with officials working to resolve the outstanding cases.
He urged the officials to intensify efforts to address the concerns of affected families.
The Minister said he would return to the GNAT Hall to assess progress and determine whether additional measures were required.
“I will come back here. When we are not able to deal with all these issues by the end of the week, I will ask the GES not to hesitate,” he said.
He also indicated that students whose placement issues have not been resolved may be given additional time, while those without outstanding concerns could proceed with reporting.
“But on 18th September, those without issues can go,” he stated.
Mr Iddrisu assured parents and students gathered at the centre that efforts would be made to resolve their individual concerns.
“Everyone in this place will get their issues solved,” he assured them.
The CSSPS placement process has generated significant concerns among parents and prospective senior high school students as families seek changes to placements or assistance with unresolved cases.
The Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service are continuing to work with placement officials to address the concerns and facilitate the smooth placement of students into senior high schools across the country.
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