PAC gives CWSA 30 days to recover GH¢10m in unpaid water bills from police, army, hospitals, other public institutions

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) 30 days to recover GH¢10 million in unpaid water bills owed by public institutions.

The directive followed the agency’s appearance before the committee, where outstanding payments by security agencies, health facilities, schools and other state institutions came under scrutiny.

Deputy Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, disclosed that the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Prisons Service, hospitals and other public institutions accounted for GH¢2.5 million of the debt.

A further GH¢7.5 million was attributed to Regional Coordinating Councils and other public institutions that had consumed water without paying.

The two categories bring the outstanding amount discussed at the hearing to GH¢10 million.

The committee took particular interest in the debt owed by the Ghana Police Service before directing the agency to retrieve the money within the stipulated period.

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