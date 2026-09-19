Mahama orders review of SHS menu as Education Minister assures students of adequate food

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has assured Senior High School (SHS) students across the country that adequate provisions have been made for their meals as schools reopen for the 2026/2027 academic year.

He also announced that President John Dramani Mahama has directed a review of the SHS menu to improve the quality of meals served to students.

Mr Iddrisu made the announcement during a visit to Tarkwa Senior High School on Friday, September 18, as students returned to school.

“I will follow further to examine the data and then we’ll ensure that you don’t lack food. We make adequate provision for your meals. I’m happy to announce that President Mahama has directed that we review your menu to make it better,” he said.

The assurance comes amid efforts by the government to address challenges associated with feeding under the Free SHS programme.

The government has allocated GH¢4.2 billion for feeding Free SHS students in 2026, as part of a total GH¢9.6 billion allocation for the programme.

President Mahama has previously said the government inherited a situation where the Free SHS programme had been introduced without a dedicated funding source, contributing to delays in budget releases and food shortages.

He said the government has since established dedicated funding arrangements for Senior High Schools and student feeding.

The Education Minister has also announced plans to increase the feeding grant from GH¢8 to GH¢15 per student as part of broader reforms to the programme.

SHS and Senior High Technical School students resumed classes on September 18 following the release of the 2026/2027 academic calendar by the Ghana Education Service.

Under the calendar, Form One and Form Two students in single-track schools are expected to complete the academic year on July 30, 2027.

Form Three students are scheduled to complete the academic year on June 18, 2027, coinciding with the conclusion of the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The reopening has brought renewed attention to the welfare of students, including the availability and quality of meals provided under the Free SHS programme.

Mr Iddrisu’s assurance that adequate food provisions have been made, alongside the directive for a review of the menu, signals an effort by the government to address both the availability and quality of meals served to students.

The details of the revised menu and when the changes will take effect are yet to be announced.

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