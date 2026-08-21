Government prioritises foundational learning to improve education outcomes  

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education has said the government had identified foundational learning, particularly literacy and numeracy, as a priority for improving education outcomes.

He said increased access to schooling had not necessarily translated into improved learning outcomes, requiring a shift from measuring educational progress through enrolment and infrastructure alone.

Mr Iddrisu made the statement at the Ghana and Regional Foundational Learning Evidence and Implementation Support Day in Accra, organised in collaboration with the World Bank, UNICEF and the Jacobs Foundation.

He said Ghana had made significant progress in expanding access to education, with primary school enrolment approaching universal levels, increased participation across the education system and improved completion rates.

The Minister said the country must now address the challenge of ensuring that children in school were acquiring the knowledge and skills expected at their respective levels.

“There are learners in school who are simply not learning,” he said, stressing that foundational learning was the gateway to success at every level of education.

Mr Iddrisu said education outcomes should be assessed not only by the number of schools constructed or quality assurance mechanisms established, but also by whether pupils were acquiring the competencies expected at their respective levels.

stressed the importance of research and evidence in shaping education policy and resource allocation.

Citing findings from the Auditor-General’s report on education and the Ghana Education Service, Mr Iddrisu said about 10,700 public basic schools across 13 regions, with a combined enrolment of more than three million pupils, lacked adequate classroom facilities.

He described the situation as unacceptable, particularly in view of Ghana’s constitutional commitment to free, compulsory and universal basic education.

“This is how evidence can inform policy,” he said, arguing that government must respond to documented gaps in education provision.

The Minister called on researchers and education stakeholders to provide frank and candid assessments of the state of education, including infrastructure, assessment, quality assurance and learning outcomes.

He linked education reform to youth unemployment and underemployment, saying Ghana could not effectively address the growing number of young people without adequate employment opportunities without significant investment in education, particularly skills training and development.

“It’s simply not possible without education,” he said, underscoring the need to equip young people with relevant skills for the changing labour market.

Mr Iddrisu commended the World Bank and its Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP), saying the initiative demonstrated how evidence could be used to direct resources to areas of greatest need.

He said GALOP had identified about 10,579 low-performing basic schools and provided additional resources and technical support to improve their performance.

The Minister said education interventions must be tailored to the specific circumstances of schools and communities to achieve meaningful improvements in learning.

He told the gathering that the government had revised the national curriculum from kindergarten through Primary Six, although the revised curriculum was yet to receive final policy approval from Cabinet.

Mr Iddrisu said the revised curriculum would place greater emphasis on ethical and moral values, digital and technical skills, as well as emerging technologies.

The revised curriculum is expected to introduce robotics, coding, electronics and artificial intelligence as part of foundational learning.

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